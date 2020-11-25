A Kelowna company is helping to build a first-of-its-kind renewable natural gas plant in the Kootenays.
REN Energy International, with its head office in one of the Landmark buildings, is teaming up with Edmonton-based Thermo Design Engineering to build the plant in Fruitvale.
In a news release Wednesday announcing the project, REN says it has been working for the past several years on a method that creates renewable natural gas from wood waste.
REN will build, own and operate the facility while FortisBC, will build and own a facility that will connect the project to Fortis’s natural gas transmission system.
“Our priority has been focused on pioneering sustainable projects, and so we are very excited to partner with REN Energy to bring innovation to the RNG market,” said Sean Montgomery, president of Thermo Design Engineering, in the release.
“Working with an innovative partner like Thermo Design helps bring excellence in engineering and design to this essential green energy project,” said Phillip Viggiani, president and CEO of REN Energy.
REN will produce the natural gas from wood waste or biomass waste such as sawdust, wood chips, shavings, and construction wood waste. The initial plant will produce 1.2 million gigajoules of RNG, with expansion plans in place. The RNG product is considered carbon neutral.