Go ahead and appoint your dog an emotional-support animal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Definitely, pets help reduce anxiety,” said Dr. Autumn Pulfer of Panorama Veterinary Services in Lake Country.
“And that’s exactly what we need as (novel) coronavirus creates a gloomy atmosphere and fear of the unknown. Your dog or cat is a great companion, so spend extra time with them. Also get out there and play with your dog, go for a walk and get some exercise. It will be good for you and good for your dog.”
How true.
You may not be able to go to work, go to a movie, hockey game or concert, or meet up with your isolated friends, but you can hang out with your pooch.
Experts say there’s no evidence pets can transmit the disease to humans and vice versa.
However, Pulfer recommends if you have the virus to avoid contact with your pet and certainly don’t let Rover lick your face.
Even if you don’t have coronavirus, it’s a good idea to wash your hands before and after playing with and feeding your pet.
Panorama Veterinary Services sent out a COVID-19 newsletter via email to all clients last week.
The clinic is still scheduling and keeping appointments, and is open for walk-in and emergency visits.
After-hours emergencies continue to be referred to Fairfield Animal Hospital in Kelowna at 250-860-6590.
Pulfer recommends in this time of coronavirus quarantines, self-isolation and social distancing that you have a three-week supply of pet food and all the medications your pet might require.
“If people are shut in with their pet, we can arrange to have food or medications delivered,” she said.
“People can also come to the clinic to pick up food and medications. If they don’t want to actually come into the clinic, we can come out to your car.”
The same goes for medical visits to the clinic.
People with their patient pet can come into the clinic, or a Panorama staffer can come out to your car to collect your pet to be seen by the veterinarian.
The clinic has increased the frequency of disinfection of all door handles, front desk, point-of-sale terminal, chairs, pens, examination rooms and all other common areas.
With social distancing in mind, people and their pets will not be in the waiting room with any other person or pet.
Therefore, people can call 250-766-4310 as they arrive or open the front door to see if the coast is clear. If it is, they go straight to the exam room.
If not, they can wait outside or in their car.
If people don’t want to handle money or touch the Interac-credit card machine, payment can be taken over the phone or by e-transfer.