Large smoke-in gatherings were prohibited this year, but local marijuana users still had something to celebrate on 4/20.
Another cannabis store opened in West Kelowna.
Locally owned Flora Cannabis opened its first store at 201 – 3710 Hoskins Rd. in the old Quality Greens location, beside T-Bones.
"We’re confident that our flagship location opening in West Kelowna will set the standard for our other six Okanagan locations in Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops,” said Flora's president and longtime Kelowna resident, Matt Dober, in a news release.
People can also visit the company’s website at flora-cannabis.ca to shop online and pick up products at the store. Flora plans to open eight stores in B.C.
The West Kelowna shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.