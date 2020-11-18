Vernon business owner Lisa Gallie and her husband, Glenn, thought they’d seen it all in 25 years as owners of Big Sun Beachwear and Tanning, but then along came the COVID-19 pandemic.
As they celebrate their 25th anniversary, the shop is down to a skeleton four-person staff, but the owners are planning some giveaways and prizes to mark the anniversary.
The business started out as a tanning salon before adding swimwear, lifestyle clothing and more. They promise they can find attractive swimwear for every body type.