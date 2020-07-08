During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Westside’s Indigenous World Spirits, the distillery of Indigenous World Wines, has joined distilleries across Canada in making hand sanitizer to help keep people safe.
“We got into it because there was a shortage of it at the time, and with only a couple extra ingredients (hydrogen peroxide; glycerol) we could readily produce it,” said Ryan Walley, general manager at Indigenous World.
Walley estimates they’ve made about 750 litres of sanitizer.
“We donated a bunch off the hop to the local fire department, and continue to do donations to WFN community elders,” said Walley, adding the remainder has been sold to a combination of other local businesses and through Indigenous World Winery’s tasting room to the general public.
Indigenous World Spirits will be making another batch in the next little while to provide to guests who visit the tasting room this summer.
Walley said they will stop production of hand sanitizer when the expedited/interim Health Canada licences expire.
Indigenous World Spirits has been producing liquor since April 2016. The first couple of years the distillery exclusively manufactured whiskey, but in early 2020 they released vodka.
In the next handful of weeks, they will be following with gin and their first release of whiskey now that the first few barrels have rolled over the three-year mark.
Shared workspace opens today
Big Bear Software celebrates the grand opening of the Big Bear Innovation Centre, its new location and shared professional workspace on Westbank First Nation land, today at 11:30 a.m.
The centre is located on the top floor at 1979 Old Okanagan Highway.
Westbank First Nation Chief Chris Derickson and West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom will speak before the ribbon cutting at noon.
“The Westside now has a population of 45,000 people, with over 1,500 remote workers, and continues to grow at a steady pace,” wrote Keith MacIntyre, CEO of Big Bear Software in a media release. “Yet until now, there has been no collaborative work environment or shared and event and meeting space.”
The centre offers a large and small boardroom for rent, two private offices and a spacious open workspace. The centre follows WorkSafe B.C. guidelines for office environments.
The public is invited to attend; however, space is limited.
Register for a ticket at eventbrite.ca.
Quails’ Gate Market offers snacks,
baking, coffee
The market is the latest addition to the culinary offerings at Quails’ Gate Estate Winery.
Located in the winery’s historic Allison House, the Market is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Quails’ Gate has teamed up with local growers and artisanal producers to reflect the best of the region. The Market offers a variety of cafe style food options including a wide selection of artisanal cheeses, breads, fresh-brewed coffee, espresso and classic desserts baked daily.
People can take away their purchases or enjoy eating in the outdoor picnic area with featured wines by the glass.
Shoppers can also bypass a busy tasting room as the Market stocks all their favourite Quails' Gate wines.
Paint and wine tasting
in an outdoor studio
Louise Lambert of Wine Country Studios will be leading a Plein Air workshop for painters in the local community at Grizzli Winery July 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of the Creative Art Series.
Embrace the outdoors at the day-long workshop that starts with a morning painting session in the vineyard followed by a locally curated lunch and wine-tasting and then an afternoon painting session.
Participants can bring their own standing easels and create their one-of-a-kind take on the vineyards surrounding Grizzli Winery.
Tickets cost $169 plus tax and includes lunch and materials. For more information, contact Grizzli Winery at 250-768-6789 or email hello@grizzliwinery.com or call Wine Counter studios at 250-212-3674 or go online to winecountrystudios.ca.
Board of Trade
plans scavenger hunt
The Westside Board of Trade has cancelled its July Business After Hours event slated for Thursday.
The board is organizing the Greater Westside Scavenger Hunt for the August Business After Hours.
Sign up as a team or fly solo for the week-long event that will see participants receive clues that will lead them to various locations in West Kelowna to snap a selfie or a video. There will be bonus points for making a purchase.
The final clue will be sent by email Aug. 13, which will lead participants to a local venue to celebrate.
Multiple venues may be needed to accommodate participants and the board is working on a virtual method for those who are not comfortable joining in-person.
Registration will open soon.
Salvation Army thrift store seeks volunteers
The West Kelowna Salvation Army Thrift Store at 3531 Old Okanagan Hwy has re-opened with limited hours and COVID-19 precautions in place.
The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for the Thrift Store to help with receiving and sorting donations, testing electronic and distributing and tidying product on the sales floor.
Any amount of time people are will to volunteer is appreciated.
For more information, call Sabine 250-768-1850 ext. 2 or email sabine_simpson@can.salvationarmy.org.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net