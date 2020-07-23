Flair Airlines is significantly expanding its summer schedule.
The airline recently launched twice-weekly Kelowna-Calgary and Kelowna-Edmonton flights.
On Thursday, the discount airline announced it would also now offer twice-weekly service between Kelowna and Vancouver and Kelowna-Winnipeg.
The Vancouver and Winnipeg flights will be available on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
Flair is adding Prince George, Fort McMurray, Regina, Saskatoon and Victoria to its schedules.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline will take passengers' temperatures and require them to fill out a health questionnaire. Extra cleaning on board includes the use of HEPA filters, which the airline says removes 99.99% of particles, including viruses, and circulates fresh air into the cabins every two to three minutes.
