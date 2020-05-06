Kot Auto Group is hoping to raise $30,000 this month for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
Kelowna Hyundai, Buy Direct Truck Centre, Penticton Nissan and Kelowna Kia will donate $100 from every vehicle sold over 30 days to the food bank.
The goal is to sell 300 vehicles, some of which have been marked down.
Called Operation 200 for the past six years, the campaign has raised $100,000 for local charities. The event has been boosted to Operation 300 this year. The food bank was selected as the charity of choice because of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the community, the business said in a news release.
Each December, Kot gives $500 to each employee to give to a charity or cause of their choice.