People helping others is a sign of the times, especially if Okanagan College student Bryan Carlton has anything to say about it.
In addition to studying part-time for his BBA, Carlton owns Snap Printing in Kelowna. Since the pandemic landed in North America, he found his clients in education, event management and business have either reduced hours, put projects on hold or cancelled events.
“I have a few clients who let me know how slow it was and wanted to see if I can do anything to possibly help them out. I figured banners were a quick and easy way to let potential clients know that the restaurant was open for carry-outs and deliveries,” he says, noting they’ve printed eight banners so far as of Wednesday morning and a few more lined up.
“Community is very important to Snap Printing. We have given to many charities and always tried to help them out with their printing needs.”
Carlton completed a Diploma in Business Administration from Grande Prairie Regional College before coming to the Okanagan in 2003. He established Snap Printing in 2011, growing from a home-based business into a cutting-edge digital and specialty printing business. Going back to school was just that next step in his growth.
“Times have changed and I just wanted to learn more about what is happening and how I can apply it to my business. Not to mention I have always felt a good business owner needs to be continuously educating himself in one way or another,” he says.
Management Principles (BUAD 123) Professor Laura Hetherington said it is no surprise that Carlton shifted to focus on other businesses.
“Bryan’s positive influence and compassion for others has been displayed throughout the term in our classroom, in-person and now virtually. His drive and ambition to continue to help our community at times like this demonstrates Bryan’s leadership qualities,” she says.
Restaurant owners looking for banners can provide him their business name, phone number and specifics on if they want carry-out or delivery/carry-out versions, by sending to info@snapprinting.ca or calling 778-478-9553.
For Carlton, kindness can bind Kelowna together during these tough times.
“Support your local community, stay safe and we will get through this together,” he says.