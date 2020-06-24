Annie’s Cafe and Lounge at Frind Estate Winery has been open for close to three weeks now. Named after winery proprietor Markus Frind’s wife, Annie, it’s got a more casual feel than many winery eateries.
The bakery opens at 8 a.m. and Heather Robinson, assistant tasting bar manager, said people are riding their bikes or walking and stopping for a coffee and muffin or cinnamon bun to enjoy while sitting outside on the patio.
Lunch is a selection of soups, salads and sandwiches. The menu will soon be expanding to include share plates with different cheeses, charcuteries and bread pretzels.
People can get Frind wine by the glass, by the bottle or enjoy local beer options.
Annie’s is currently open until 5 p.m., but as July approaches Robinson said the cafe will stay open until 7 p.m.
While wineries such as Mission Hill and Quails’ Gate offer full restaurants, Annie’s has a casual feel.
People can also take out goodies from the bakery, including scones, muffins and cinnamon buns. The bakery is waiting on equipment so it can begin making croissants and the baker has been experimenting with different sourdoughs
If it’s cool or raining, guests can sit inside, or when the weather is fine they can enjoy the large outdoor patio with an outstanding view of Okanagan Lake.
The winery is also in the final stages for the licensing of its large pet-friendly picnic area. People can stop in while walking their dog, pick up a bottle of wine and a panini and enjoy.
Dollar store closing
The Urban Dollar Plus Store in the Town Centre Mall is closing to make way for the B.C. Cannabis Store, which is estimated to open in the fall. Until June 30, the Urban Dollar in West Kelowna will be selling off its inventory and fixtures. The Urban Dollar Plus in Penticton’s Cherry Lane Shopping Centre remains open.
Sparkling pink wine
Celebrate summer with pink bubbles as Ciao Bella Winery has released its refreshing Italian-style Frizzante sparkling wine.
While it can’t be called a Prosecco, it is inspired by Italian style bubbly.
The supply is limited with Ciao Bella producing only 209 cases and is already a hit with returning and new customers.
The Frizzante is a co-fermentation of Pinot Grigio and Pinot Nero for a beautiful pink hue.
The refreshing bubbles are accompanied by hints of fresh citrus, succulent pear and a hint of honey.
As with other Ciao Bella wines, the label on the Frizzante is a vintage photo of the Fiume family.
This time the photograph on the label is of Ciao Bella owner Roberto Fiume’s parents, Luigi and Melina.
It was the couple’s last photo in Italy, taken Aug. 25, 1956 as they were about to board the ship in the background – the Giulio Cesare (Julius Ceasar). They spent almost two weeks at seas before arriving at Pier 21 in Halifax.
You can purchase the 2019 Pinozannte at Cioa Bella winery at coabellawinery.com.
The Lost Horn Mediterranean Grill in West Kelowna is carrying the 2019 Pinozzante.
Business After Hours in person
The Greater Westside Board of Trade is gauging interest in an in-person Business After Hours outdoors July 9. The location has yet to be confirmed.
COVID-19 protocols would be in place.
Register online under the events tab at the gwboardoftrade.com to express interest in the event.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.