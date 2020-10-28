Following an extended search delayed by COVID-19, the Greater Westside Board of Trade has announced Heather Robinson as its new executive director.
Robinson, who has lived in West Kelowna for more than 14 years, brings years of management, customer service, tourism and corporate events experience to the board of trade.
Some of Robinson’s recent roles include four years in events management at RE/MAX of Western Canada and 10 years with Mission Hill Family Estate Winery in a combined sales and events management role.
Robinson had a leading role in events including the Mission Hill Summer Concert Series and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2016 visit to West Kelowna.
Wine shop expands
Grizzli Winery has launched its newly redesigned wine shop, which showcases the Okanagan to the world offering products from artisans and artists from the Okanagan Valley and across B.C.
Some of the local items guests can find at the wine shop include hand-carved charcuterie boards by Sven of Left Coast Wood Co., chocolate from Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate, jellies and pickled vegetables from Rad Jamz and custom-designed ceramics from Kiln9.
Grizzli also offers fireside flights of four wines paired with a variety of cheeses Friday through Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Go online to grizzliwinery.com to book.
Derrickson joins EDC
Westbank First Nation has welcomed Angie Derrickson as the newest member of their Economic Development Commission. Derrickson is a WFN member and works as a manager for the First Nation Land Management Resource Centre.
Time management keys
Join the Greater Westside Board of Trade online to learn Three Keys to Better Time Management for Your Team with Dale Choquette from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Not everyone manages their time the same way. Learn to understand how staff who don’t deliver on time or need more time to complete something prefer to manage their time and get them delivering on time every time.
Participants will get an overview of the DISC model of human behaviour, discover the strengths of different personality styles, learn about different attitudes toward time and understand priorities in decision making.
Free for members and $10 for non-members.
Register online through the events tab at gwboardoftrade.com.
Business walk survey
The 2020 Central Okanagan Business Walk Survey is open until Friday. The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission and its community partners are encouraging local businesses to complete a short survey to share their experience to date and outlook going forward. Go online to investkelowna.com/businesssurvey2020 to access the survey.
Business award finalists
The Greater Westside Board of Trade announced the finalists for the 2020 Key Business Awards Tuesday after our deadline.
The Awards Video Presentation and Zoom After Party to celebrate with the award winners takes place online Nov. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m.
In a year of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event provides an opportunity to highlight and recognize the West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation business community and the individuals contributing to our community’s response and recovery.
Tickets cost $25 per person or $100 for groups of five.
The board of trade asks people to enter the address of the physical location where they will be watching the presentation, whether it be their home, a local restaurant that is broadcasting the viewing or at a bubble party at a friend’s or neighbour’s home. It is not mandatory to enter this information; however, if you want free wine, gifts or awards, the board of trade suggests guests let them know their location.
Register online at gwboardoftrade.com/events-list/#!event/2020/11/26/2020-key-business-awards-video-presentation
Rapid response
In response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Accelerate Okanagan, in partnership with Innovate BC and Western Economic Diversification, has introduced the Digital Economy: Rapid Response + Resiliency (DER3) program.
The program is designed to help small to medium-sized businesses adapt to these new circumstances and enter into the digital economy. There is no cost or obligation.
The program is open to all individuals or small businesses Okanagan from Salmon Arm to Osoyoos with any level of technology integration.
It offers a guided one-to-one business and technical consultations for businesses that are considering entering or expanding their online presence, or putting technology-based tools in place to better serve their needs.
When required, the program will also match businesses with local service providers who can deliver contracted solutions.
This program is also a callout to all digital service providers and subject matter experts in the Okanagan Valley.
For more information, go online to accelerateokanagan.com.
