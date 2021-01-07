Keith Stutters, owner of Stutters DKI, was born and raised in the Westbank area and always wanted to open a location here.
After many years in business, that has finally happened as Stutters has opened its latest location Nov. 30 at 108 – 2565 Main St., in the former Greyhound location.
While Stutters has provided service to the Westside, this is their first location on the Westside.
“We wanted to be part of the community,” said Leah Kirkham with Stutters.
Stutters is a restoration company, and have been taking care of any type of insurance loss including floods, storms, fires and natural disasters in the Okanagan Valley since 1982.
Stutters can also take care of remediation and cleanup, such as asbestos abatement, mould and odour, even looking after unfortunate situations such as dead body odour.
Stutters is on-call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
You can reach Stutters at 1-877-763-1540.
Sip, Savour and Save starts Feb. 5
Originally set to start Jan. 14, the Annual Dine Around Sip, Savour and Save has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will run Feb. 5 to March 7.
The launch party has been cancelled for this year.
As part of Dine Around, participating restaurants offer three-course menus costing $15, $25, $35, $45 or $55 per person. The event gives locals and visitors the chance to try new menu items and new restaurants.
So far, seven Westside restaurants have signed up, including 19 Okanagan Grill + Bar, Blu Saffron Bistro at Volcanic Hills Winery, Il Mercato Social Kitchen, Kelly O’Bryan’s, Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate Winery, Original Joe’s and Sammy J’s Grill and Bar.
For those who feel more comfortable dining at home, some restaurants including the Blu Saffron and Il Mercato will be offering a take-out option.
For a list of participating restaurants and menus, go online to dinearound.ca.
Board of Trade AGM
The Greater Westside Board of Trade holds it annual general meeting online Jan. 12 at 9 a.m. There is no cost to attend. Register online at gwboardoftrade.com/event-calendar for the Zoom link.
Bottle drive will help Habitat for Humanity
Convert your bottles into affordable housing as Habitat for Humanity holds
a fundraising bottle drive at the West Kelowna ReStore Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Just bag or box your bottles and cans and bring them to the back receiving area of the West Kelowna ReStore at 1793 Ross Rd. for volunteers to help you unload.
All COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Money raised from the bottle drive will help build affordable housing in the Okanagan.
Families from the Okanagan who are interested in applying to become a Habitat family can apply online at hfhokanagan.ca.
Learn about new Telus health app
Sandi Kowalyshyn and Brangwen Mooney will make a presentation about the Babylon app by Telus Health at the Greater Westside Board of Trade’s online January Lunch and Learn Jan. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Babylon is a free healthcare app that lets users check symptoms, see a doctor and create a clinic record so they can take control of their health from the convenience of their smart phone.
Free to attend. Register online at gwboardoftrade.com/events-list.
Get online training for Resilience to Thrive
The B.C. Chamber of Commerce’s Building Resilience to Thrive online training program begins Jan. 12.
The program offers relief to businesses and helps mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by teaching them how to adapt their business models, engage customers and adjust their workplace cultures.
The program, developed in partnership with University of Victoria and the Gustavson School of Business, is made up of one-hour seminars once a week for six weeks.
The program will be offered Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 12-Feb. 16 and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 24-March 31.
Register online at eventbrite.ca.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.