Buster’s Pizza has donairs, pasta, too
Buster’s Pizza, Donair and Pasta has opened in the former Houston Pizza location next to Winners in the Snyatan Shopping Centre.
The Canadian-owned restaurant chain has 21 locations, 19 of them in Alberta and one in Saskatchewan. The Westbank Buster's is the first in B.C.
“As someone who lives in West Kelowna, I felt that our community needed more options and variety,” said Parth Patel of Buster’s. “I have been a fan of Buster's Pizza and Donair for years and was very familiar with the franchise from my time in Alberta.
“The more I explored the idea and talked to my neighbours and others in the community, the more convinced I became that it would be a good fit for West Kelowna.”
Patel said Buster’s Pizza and Donair stands out because of its selection of items for everyone in the family.
While the menu has lots of options, Buster’s pizzas, donairs and pastas are their most popular items.
Buster’s pizzas are the most popular item; however, Patel said the must-try items are their donairs.
“And if you can't decide between getting a pizza or a donair, I would recommend our donair pizza,” said Patel.
For more information, go online to busterspizza.ca.
Whiskey supports Fintry
The lottery for Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery’s the Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whiskey is open. The small batch Laird of Fintry made with 100 % B.C. malted barley is released once a year through a lottery.
This lot claimed gold at the 2020 World Spirits Awards Europe, after having taken gold in 2015 and 2017.
The Laird of Fintry name is based on James Cameron Dun-Waters, the original owner of Fintry estate. The Okanagan Spirits product uses a replica of the label of a special batch of Single Malt Whisky Dun-Waters ordered from Scotland in the early 1900s.
In return, Okanagan Spirits supports the Friends of Fintry Society with an donation to help maintain the original property.
Entry is open until Sept.25 with first batch of winners being notified Sept. 28.
Enter the lottery online through okanaganspirits.com/lottery/
Lipstick helps Habitat
MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, a local award-winning cosmetic company, has partnered with Habitat for Humanity Okanagan on a special lipstick colour – Patty Mae.
Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK, created this coral colour in honour of her
94-year old grandma and named it after her.
Habitat for Humanity Okanagan will receive a $5 donation from every Patty Mae sold.
For more information or to buy lipstick, go online to mismack.com.
MisMacK Clean Cosmetics is also available in-store at Portia Alla in Orchard Park mall in Kelowna.
Wineries win gold
West Kelowna wineries have brought home the gold from the 2020 All Canadian Wine Championships.
Mission Hill Estate Winery won five gold, for their 2019 Reserve Brut Gold; 2018 Reserve Riesling; 2019 Terroir Sauvignon Blanc/ Semillon No. 26; 2019 Reserve Rose and their 2019 Estate Series Cabernet Merlot.
The Hatch won gold for its 2017 Merle. Mount Boucherie Estate Winery won for its 2017 Reserve Merlot and Frind Estate Winery took gold for its 2018 Big White.
Both the Best White Wine and the Best Red Wine of the Year went to B.C. wineries. Nk’Mip Cellars’ 2017 Qwam Qwmt Syrah was named best red, while Monte Creek Ranch Winery’s 2018 Reserve Riesling was best white.
Overall there were 805 wines entered from 130 wineries. In B.C. there were 213 awards from 545 entries.
Smile cookies
Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week is back for its 24th year. Until Sept. 20, all proceeds from each Tim Hortons Smile Cookie, a chocolate chunk cookie topped with pink and blue icing drawing out a smile, will support local charities in Tim Hortons communities.
Last year a record $9.8 million was raised to support over 550 charities.
In the Central Okanagan, money raised from Smile Cookies will support the Kelowna YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.
Collective meets online
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Okanagan Young Professionals Collective have moved its monthly coffee socials online. The next social takes place Sept. 30 from 8 to 9 a.m.
The socials are open to people who are looking to make new friends, reconnect in the community or expand their network.
Register online for the Zoom link at eventbrite.com/e/118359236663
