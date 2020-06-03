COVID-19 reopenings
By Barb Aguiar
Westside Weekly
Dryland programs at the Johnson-Bentley pool will begin to re-open on July 3.
The centre will be offering call-in-drop-in and registered land fitness programs as well as the Eagle Adventure Summer Day Camp.
The weight/circuit room will be available to reserve for a one-hour workout.
The swimming pool will remain closed until further notice.
Registration for programs begins at 9 a.m. June 8.
Summer registration hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in person or by phone, June 8 to July 3.
From July 6 to Sept. 4, in person or by phone registration at 889-797-7665 is available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Online registration is available at any time at WestKelownaCIty.ca/pool, except for the day camp.
For more information on programs, check out the West Kelowna Recreation Guide, which comes out today.
The Westbank Museum and Visitor Centre has re-opened to the public with COVID-19 protocols including hand sanitizer stations and floor decals to maintain social distancing.
Hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Westbank Legion is now open to members only plus one guest. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. There will be a Welcome Back party for members plus one guest Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
Meat draws which will see winners receive gift cards will start June 10 from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Peachland Community Centre
is open for bill payments only. In-person
payments will be accepted at the centre from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Community and recreation services remain closed.
The Peachland Art Gallery has reopened and will continue with the Elements, the exhibition of Nancy Dearborn’s glass sculptures and the acrylic landscapes of Daniel Dearborn, until June 21. COVID-19 guidelines will allow only 20 people including staff in the building at one time. Social distancing will be enforced and hand sanitizer available. Staff will be wearing masks and most high touch areas have been sanitized.
Dearborn will be in house today and June 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. She is offering personal question and answer tours by appointment during regular hours. Contact Dearborn at nancyonfire@outlook.com or call 250-899-6700.
The Peachland Visitor Centre has reopened. An acrylic shield has been installed at the sales counter.
The City of West Kelowna has opened beach volleyball courts and four new pickleball courts, with users required to maintain social distancing of two metres and limiting gatherings on the courts and sidelines to players, officials and subs.
Beach volleyball courts are available at Willow Beach on Gellatly Road and Pebble Beach on Whitworth Road. The beach volleyball court at Pritchard Park is expected to reopen Friday.
The city built new pickleball courts this spring at Mount Boucherie Sports Fields off East Boundary Road to keep up with the demands for the sport.
Boston Pizza in West Kelowna has re-opened for dine-on service. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
The Peachland Legion has re-opened June 1. For the first week the legion will be restricting visits ti members and spouses for a maximum of 50.
Ebus relaunches service in B.C. Thursday with a reduced schedule. For the safety of staff and passengers face masks will be mandatory. Check out the Ebus schedule online at myebus.ca/bc-schedules.