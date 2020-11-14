CedarCreek winemaker Taylor Whelan is a bit of a Pinot Gris freak.
He makes three very different styles of the wine at the winery on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.
“Pinot Gris, much maligned for its lack of personality and sometimes subdued character, is the workhorse of the CedarCreek Estate tier wines,” said Whelan.
“Three years ago, after a trip to Alsace,
I started to play with style a little.”
The result is three Gris, one for every white wine mood you may have.
Whelan’s foray to Alsace, the French winemaking region near the German border, saw him fall in love with the native Grand Cru style of Pinot Gris as a lush, off-dry wine that is a delight to sip on its own or pair with spicy dishes or blue or Gouda cheeses.
His CedarCreek interpretation, 2019 Platinum Block 7 ($30), has aromas and flavour of pear, honeysuckle and salted caramel.
The 2019 Platinum Simes Vineyard Pinot Gris ($30) is dry and textured, with a lemon-apple-and-minerality profile.
“The balance here is decidedly on the opposite side of the spectrum to the Alsatian with bright acidic, citrus-rind phenolics-and-lees generosity, all balancing one another to a bright, refreshing finish,” said Whelan.
Pair it with fish in a cream sauce or brie cheese.
CedarCreek has elevated entry-level Gris, the Estate 2019 ($19), to new heights with a versatile, everyday sipper with pear-and-spice notes.
Drink it on its own while discussing how your day was with your spouse or pair with chicken casserole or hot wings.
Introducing Kaiken
Kaiken wines from Argentina’s famed Mendoza region are making their debut at BC government liquor stores.
For the first time, the affordable and approachable wines will be stocked on local shelves.
Kaiken is also a goose that migrates between Argentina and Chile and the labels on the bottles, naturally, feature an illustration of a flying goose.
Mendoza is Argentina’s premier wine region, renowned for the country’s signature red varietal, Malbec.
So, of course, one of Kaiken’s new releases is the 2018 Malbec ($16), which has flavours and aromas of blueberry and French black currant and is a nice pairing with roast beef or risotto.
The 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon ($16) is even more full-bodied and is a match for steak or meat lovers pizza.
Wine advent calendars
Rather than appease with little doses of chocolates, these Christmas Advent calendars reward you with a bottle of wine daily.
The Adult Advent Calendar from Stag’s Hollow Winery in Okanagan Falls features the 12 wines of Christmas.
Starting Dec. 13, you start unwrapping, one at a time every day, a secret wine encased in tissue paper.
There’s a mix of red and white wines, including some limited-and-library releases, in the pack. The winery will also reveal the wine of the day on its Facebook and Instagram pages.
Only a limited number of the 12-bottle calendars is available for $349 each at StagsHollowWinery.com or at the winery.
Packs will be shipped Nov. 30.
The Wine Advent Calendar from Oliver Twist Estate Winery in Oliver also includes 12 bottles, a mix of red, white, sparkling, dessert and back-vintage wines.
The calendar also features some recipes for food to pair with each wine.
Oliver Twist recommends you buy this pack for yourself or someone special, or email the details as a big hint about what you’d like for Christmas.
The deadline for ordering the 12-bottle calendars for $325 each, or $294 for Twist Club members, is Nov. 30 so they can be shipped shortly after to arrive by Dec. 13.
Check out OliverTwistWinery.com
