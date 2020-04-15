West Kelowna now has three recreational pot shops with the opening of Prime Cannabis 10 days ago.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the store is trying to do a slow opening, said Paul Rundle, one of the store managers.
The store has precautions in place, including plexiglass at the service counter, wipes and sanitizer.
Rundle said the store is geared more to the older crowd, not used to the stigma of pot shops.
“It’s open and bright like you’re walking into a Mac’s store or something like that,” said Rundle.
Prime Cannabis offers everything the government allows it to sell, including edibles, oils and CBDs in a range from low to high end.
Rundle said they are getting more product in every week.
As for beverages, right now Prime Cannabis has a THC tea and a lemon lime soda-like beverage with CBD.
People can come in and ask questions about products or use one of the many tablets in the store to search for specific items.
As well, people can go online to PrimeCannabis.ca, order for home and come into the store to pay and pick up with two pieces of government identification.
The West Kelowna location is the first for Prime Cannabis. A second store will be opening in Cranbrook with hopefully a few more down the road, Rundle said.
Prime Cannabis is located at 14 – 2528 Main St., near the Otter Co-op.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the store is open from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
When normal hours resume, Prime Cannabis will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.