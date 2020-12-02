A new Hyundai/Genesis automotive dealership has been approved by Kelowna city council.
The state-of-the-art dealership will be at the corner of Highway 97 North and Cary Road, near the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 33.
Kot Auto Group is a family-owned and operated business. President John Kot and his wife Trina work alongside their sons Brandon and Jordan, and their daughter Janessa.
The family has six dealerships around B.C., including the recently-acquired Kelowna Kia.
"Kot Auto Group dealerships are dedicated to providing exceptional customer experience and have a passion for excellence," the company says in a release.
The new project at the corner of Cary Road and Highway 97 will include the new location of Buy Direct Truck Centre.
The new Hyundai/Genesis dealership and the Buy Direct Truck Centre are scheduled to open in late 2021.