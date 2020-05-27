Curves not reopening
After being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gyms in B.C. can now re-open with safety protocols in place; however, Curves, the ladies-only circuit gym located in the Westridge Centre, will not be re-opening.
After two months of no income due to the closure, Leah Thordarson and her daughter Lenetta Parry who own the Curves franchise, made the heart-wrenching decision to close for the moment.
The customers aren’t able to come, Thordarson said Most of the women who come in to use the circuit gym are either in the vulnerable category themselves, have husbands who are vulnerable or are looking after their senior parents.
“I support the ladies staying home because that’s what we’re supposed to do,” she said. “Stay at home and wash your hands and keep everything absolutely safe.”
Thordarson has kept all the equipment and continue to evaluate the situation.
Once a vaccine is found and everyone is comfortable being together, Thordarson said they can look at it re-opening the gym down the road in another location.
“We wanted to let everybody know we’re no longer in the Westridge location, due to the uncertainly and the second wave that’s supposed to hit us and the health and safety of the clients,” said Thordarson.
Curves offers a women’s-only circuit perfect for any age group.
Thordarson has had the Curves franchise for 9.5 years, 7.5 of those in the Westridge Centre.
“I was really proud of it and really sad that we had to do this,” she said.
Happier workplace
If you are looking to learn to communicate more effectively, check out the Greater Westside Board of Trade’s Lunch and Learn: In Search of a Happier Workplace: The interactive learning workshop Thursday goes from noon to 1 p.m. online via Zoom.
John Whitehead, a leader and coach with over 40 years of senior sales experience will deliver the workshop.
During the one-hour presentation, participants will learn their preferred behaviour and communication style, how to recognize cues to help them identify other’s preferred behaviour and communication styles and take away tools to help them communicate more effectively in the workplace and their personal life.
Register online for the Lunch and Learn at gwboardoftrade.com.
Free oil change
NOx Automotive at 2025A Louie Dr. is thanking front line workers who live in West Kelowna, Summerland and Peachland by offering them a free oil change this week for their European vehicles, including BMW, Mini, Audi, Land Rover, Mercedes, Porsche and Volkswagen.
Mike Nordlund with NOx Automotive said they have had a good response with lots of vehicles booked in this week, but they still have room for more.
NOx Automotive, whose niche is European vehicles, has been open about four years.
“We just wanted to thank our front line workers for everything they did for us during trying times over the last couple of months when everything’s been changing so quickly,” said Nordlund.
To book an appointment, call 778-765-7011 or e-mail noxautomotice@gmail.com.
Some businesses starting to reopen
The Bargain Bin in Peachland United Church re-opens today and will be open for shopping and donations Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m.
—————
The Chopped Leaf on the Westside has re-opened. Hours this week are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
—————
Whiski-Jack’s Pub will be reopening June 1.
—————
Cibo and Vines in Peachland has opened for dine-in and take-out from 1 to 7 p.m.
—————
Il Mercato Social Kitchen re-opens its dining room today at 3 p.m. As seating is limited, reservations are strongly recommended.
—————
The Lost Horn Mediterranean Grill re-opens June 3.
—————
9Round Fitness on the Westside is reopening June 1 with new operational procedures to allow members to safely workout in the club.
—————
The Mad Hatter bookstore will be open for now Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks will be required to enter the store, with a maximum of four people in the store at a time to comply with social distancing.
—————
The Kelowna Actors Studio will not be about to mount full scale productions until the final phases of B.C.’s Restart Plan when there are vaccinations, community immunity or broad successful treatments.
As a result, Kelowna Actors Studio has had to make significant changes to their current and upcoming season, including a number of cancellations, something that it has never done in its 18-year history.
Deathtrap, Gypsy and Grease have been cancelled from the mainstage. The Snow Queen and Dragons Love Tacos have been cancelled from the family series and Agnes of God, Animal Farm and the Crucible have been cancelled from the edge series.
Kelowna Actors Studio hopes to return February 2021, opening with Amadeus on its main stage, followed by Legally Blonde, Ghost, the Musical, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and A Christmas Carol which have all been rescheduled.
At this time, the Sound of Music is still set for August 2021 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
Kelowna Actors Studio is asking people to donate their ticket purchase to the Actors Studio Academy Foundation. Tax receipts will be issued.
For more information, go online at kelownaactorsstudio.com.
—————
Transit fare collection and front door boarding will resume June 1 on Kelowna Regional Transit. A full driver door or vinyl panel will be installed on all buses to allow for physical distancing between the driver and passengers. Valid March and April passes can be exchanged for a June monthly pass at no charge.
—————
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Westbank First Nation has cancelled the ninth annual Youth and Recreation Golf Tournament which had been set for July 9 at Two Eagles Golf Course this year.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.