Believe it or not, there are some evenings my wife, Kerry, and I open a bottle of wine and don’t finish it there and then.
Of course, we can pump the air out of the bottle, recork it (or screw the top back on) and save the remainder for the next day.
But, wouldn’t it be nice if there was a half-size bottle for such occasions?
Such a bottle would provide one generous glass each.
Or, such a bottle would do nicely if you’re the only one drinking wine or a couple or group wants to try a couple or several wines over dinner or throughout the evening.
Well, JoieFarm Winery on the Naramata Bench is on the same page.
It has released three wines in half-size, 375-ml bottles that Kerry has dubbed “the cutest ever.”
The 2019 A Noble Blend is named after the cuvees of aromatic varietals made in the Alsace region of France near the German border.
In Joie’s case, it’s a fresh and off-dry blend of Gewurztraminer, Riesling, Pinot Auxerrois and Muscat.
The 2019 PTG is also fashioned on a French tradition, in this case, passe-tout-grains, the blending of two light red wines, Pinot Noir and Gamay.
Quotidien is also French and means ‘your daily ration,’ which is a nice tie in for the 2019 Brut Quotidien, an affordable and approachable sparkling wine made for everyday sipping.
These are also the perfect size bottle to slip an adult trick-or-treater this Halloween.
Due to shipping and packaging constraints, the small-format bottles are only available for purchase in cases of 12 and you can’t get mixed cases.
They are priced at $166 a case for A Noble Blend, $187 for the Quotidien Brut and $166 for PGT.
Order at JoieFarm.com.
Stag’s for fall and winter
Stag’s Hollow Winery in Okanagan Falls certainly had fall and approaching winter in mind when it released these three warming reds.
As the weather turns cooler, we naturally turn to red wines that can be served at room temperature and pair with the heartier foods we tend to crave in the autumn and winter.
With that in mind, the 2018 Dolcetto ($24), made from a varietal originating in northeastern Italy’s Piemonte, is a light enough red to serve with salmon, but also a rich enough match for beef stew.
The spicy-and-hearty 2018 Teroldego ($42) is also made with a little-known Italian grape and as such is an excellent accompaniment to pepperoni pizza and pasta in tomato sauce.
Stag’s Hollow considers Renaissance Merlot ($35) it’s flagship red wine for good reason.
The 2017 vintage recently won a gold medal at the B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards.
It’s the type of versatile red that’s as at home with a weeknight burger and it is with a special-occasion rack of lamb.
Socially distanced open house
As a sign of these COVID times, Sandhill Wines in Kelowna has designated November as socially distanced open house month.
Book a time online at SandhillWines.ca for a group of up to six people to drop by for a tasting and purchase wines at up to 40% off.
The winery is touting it as the perfect time to stock up on wine for the holidays, or drinking before then if you want.
And you can also order online and get the same savings.
Staycation lottery
An Okanagan wine getaway and a Penticton beer retreat are two of the 15 staycation prizes up for grabs in the BC Hospitality Foundation’s Our Beautiful Backyard Lottery.
You can buy $5 lottery tickets until 11:59 p.m. Sunday at BCHospitalityFoundation.com and the draw will take place noon on Monday.
The wine getaway includes a two-night stay at the Naramata Inn with dinner both nights and tours and lunches at Okanagan Crush Pad in Summerland and Time Winery & Kitchen in Penticton, valued at $1,375.
The beer retreat win would see you bed down at the Penticton Lakeside Resort for two nights, eat at the Barley Mill Brew Pub and The Black Antler and score a Penticton Ale Trail gift pack, valued at $1,125.
Other prizes include a seaside stay in Sooke, a Sea to Sky adventure and living like the rich and famous in downtown Vancouver.
The lottery is a fundraiser for the foundation, which helps hospitality workers in financial need due to a health crisis.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover. Email: smacnaull@nowmediagroup.ca.