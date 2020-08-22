What do Scottish Highland cattle and wine have in common?
The answer is CedarCreek Estate Winery in Kelowna, which has three of the long-eyelashed, furry forelocked and horned cows roaming through its vineyards as part of its organic and bio-diverse farming practices.
“These ladies are awesome,” said winemaker Taylor Whelan.
“They are a keystone species that graze between the rows of grapevines to keep the ground cover in check. Their hooves break up the soil and their manure is good for compost and attracting beneficial bugs and birds. Plus, Scottish Highland cattle bring good energy wherever they go.”
The cow manure also encourages earthworms to feast and tunnel to improve soil aeration.
These female bovines aren’t the only creatures at work on CedarCreek’s 43 acres of vineyards off Lakeshore Road.
The winery’s chicken army devours harmful cut worms that can damage grape vines and also eat the compost from CedarCreek’s Home Block restaurant.
Bees aren’t required to pollinate self-pollinating grape vines, but the buzzing bees from 15 hives promote beneficial wildflowers and other insects and produce honey for use in the restaurant.
Coyotes, red-tailed hawks and kestrels from the surrounding parks and wilderness, hunt, kill and eat harmful pests in the vineyard, including gophers, voles and starlings.
Coyotes have made off with the odd chicken, so the winery is being careful on that front.
Between visiting the cows, chickens and bees with Whelan on a tour of Home Block vineyards, my wife, Kerry, and I also tasted four newly released wines with the winemaker.
All of the Platinum-series wines sport new labels of black-and-white aerial photos of the vineyard the grapes for the wine came from.
All are also made in limited quantities, meaning they can only be purchased online, at the winery or by wine club members.
The Platinum 2018 Block 5 Chardonnay ($45) is an elegant and delicate Chard with aromas and flavours of apple, vanilla and flint.
The three Pinot Noirs in the new clonal series show how different clones from the famous Dijon project in France can be.
Each Pinot comes from the same vineyard, same soil, same oak treatment and same wine making, yet they are distinct because they are derived from different clones.
Platinum 2018 Clone 115 Pinot Noir ($45) is the most approachable and ready-to-drink with its fresh and light profile of maraschino cherry and red flowers.
Clone 667 ($45) is more robust with aromas and flavours of black currant and plum with earthy undertones.
Clone 777 ($45) is considered to be the best and is all black cherry, strawberry and earth.
All three of the pinots, and the chard, too, can be enjoyed now or cellared for a few years to develop more complexity.
“Clone 115 is my current favourite because it drinks nicely now or it can be held onto to be even better in six to seven years,” said Whelan.
To get a sip of CedarCreek’s other wines, you can book a one-hour, $40 Vineyard and Barrel Tasting to wander between rows sipping Home Block Sparkling Brut, followed by a barrel sample of the yet-to-be bottled Platinum 2019 Block 2 Pinot Noir in the pavilion overlooking more vineyards and Okanagan Lake.
The $22 True North and South of the Bluff tastings feature wines from the CedarCreek’s Home Block vineyards in Kelowna and the winery’s holdings south of McIntyre Bluff in Oliver, respectively.
Add $18 and you can have food pairings with your tastings.
That food, by the way, comes from the on-site Home Block restaurant in the winery’s new farmhouse-chic cluster of buildings surrounded by vineyards and overlooking the lake.
When we had the $60, two-course, wine-paired lunch at Home Block, we enjoyed the wedge salad with 2018 Estate Riesling and ling cod with 2019 Estate Sauvignon Blanc.
Reservations for lunch, dinner and tastings are recommend at CedarCreek.bc.ca.
Global drinkers
Kerry and I are always interspersing our wine drinking
with bottles from outside the Okanagan to get a global perspective.
Over the past week, that meant affordable vintages from Chile, New Zealand, France and Italy.
In the mood for a bubbly that wouldn’t break the bank, we were attracted to Cono Sur Brut Rose Sparkling ($19) from Chile.
The pink sparkler, made of Pinot Noir, is refreshing and refined with aromas and flavour of raspberry, cherry and cream.
The Ned Sauvignon Blanc ($18) is quintessential of the varietal that comes out of New Zealand with a gooseberry-peach-and-lime profile.
Another wine quintessential of its home is the Louis Bernard Cuvee Blanc ($16.50) from the Cotes du Rhone in France, a blend of Grenache Blanc, Viognier and Roussanne.
The Masi Rose ($19) from Italy is a new interpretation of pink because some of the grapes used were partially dried to create a more textured and concentrated Rose that can be sipped on its own or accompany pizza or pasta.
All of these wines are imported by Authentic Wine & Spirits Merchants and are for sale at B.C. government and private liquor stores.
Virtually half-corked
Generally, the Half-Corked Marathon in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country annually attracts 1,500 runners to jog 21 kilometres in costume and frolic at a festival, tastings and dinners.
In this COVID world, that kind of event, which, by the way, won the 2017 Canadian Tourism Awards’ event of the year, isn’t possible.
So, the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association came up with a six-week-long alternative fest.
The core of the activities is the roadshow that stops in Oliver on Sunday, Kelowna on Monday, Kamloops on Tuesday and nine other cities in B.C. and Alberta until Sept. 8.
Only 45 people will be allowed at each roadshow at a time to comply with anti-crowding rules as they taste wine and pick up their race pack, which includes two bottles of wine, a picnic lunch from Oliver Eats and additional information.
Each participant will also receive access to the virtual race route so they enjoy anytime footage of the half-marathon’s trail through the South Okanagan punctuated by visits to wineries and messages from winemakers.
Starting for 12 days on Sept. 12 there will be a series of seminars led by winemakers and winery owners.
There will also be draws for prizes, including a wine package of 44 bottles, one from each winery member of the Oliver Osoyoos association, special magnums of wine, a trip to Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country and exclusive
experiences at various wineries.
Check out OliverOsoyoos.com/Half-Corked-Marathon-Virtual.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca