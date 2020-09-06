Swoop, WestJet's budget airline, is returning to Kelowna this fall, after bypassing the airport on its summer schedule.
Swoop announced Thursday it will fly up to four times a week between Kelowna and Toronto, starting Oct. 25. Flights will be offered Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-April 24.
“We are very pleased to see Swoop return to YLW for the winter travel season,” said Kelowna airport manager Sam Samaddar in a Swoop news release. “This ultra-low fare airline has great opportunities for Kelowna residents to visit family and friends or enjoy a winter getaway with four weekly flights to Toronto served by good arrival and departure times.”
Swoop also announced a number of winter flights to various vacation hotspots from Toronto and Edmonton.