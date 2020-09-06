Flights to Toronto

Swoops Airline will have four Kelowna-Toronto flights on its fall-winter schedule.

 Swoop

Swoop, WestJet's budget airline, is returning to Kelowna this fall, after bypassing the airport on its summer schedule.

Swoop announced Thursday it will fly up to four times a week between Kelowna and Toronto, starting Oct. 25. Flights will be offered Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-April 24.

“We are very pleased to see Swoop return to YLW for the winter travel season,” said Kelowna airport manager Sam Samaddar in a Swoop news release. “This ultra-low fare airline has great opportunities for Kelowna residents to visit family and friends or enjoy a winter getaway with four weekly flights to Toronto served by good arrival and departure times.”

Swoop also announced a number of winter flights to various vacation hotspots from Toronto and Edmonton.