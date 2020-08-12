Kelowna-based Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (AEM) has found a new address to call home
The 11-year-old avionics company has outgrown its facility on Kirschner Road and has unveiled plans for a new home in Kelowna’s North End at 907 Ethel Street, between Bay and Crowley Ave.
The 40,000-square-foot facility will be constructed by Emil Anderson Construction.
"We wanted to partner with a local group who shared similar values, had a long track record of success, and was well-known as a dependable, reliable organization," said Brian Wall, CEO of AEM.
Wall spearheaded the search for a suitable location and construction partner and is excited to see the project moving forward.
“AEM has experienced substantial growth both in revenue and in our workforce. Our new facility will be bigger, more efficient, and will offer a better layout for improved processes, so we can continue to provide world-class products and services to our customers across the globe.”
Construction of the new facility is expected to begin in the fall, with completion anticipated in July 2021.
“Our Central Okanagan location is just one of many reasons behind our success, but first and foremost, it’s our people," said Wall in a news release. "Lifestyle is important to the health and happiness of our employees, and our new home at the base of Knox Mountain will offer incredible amenities and greenspace for them to enjoy”.