Axis Family Resources is one of the few Okanagan companies hiring during the COVID-19 crisis.
Axis provides residential care and programs for vulnerable children, youth, adults and families.
The social services agency is hiring temporary staff and caregivers to work at its residential facilities and provide programs in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Castlegar, Creston, Cranbrook, 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Quesnel, Prince George, Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.
Those interested in applying can visit Axis.bc.ca.