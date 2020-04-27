Annual ceremonies for the Day of Mourning will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The North Okanagan Labour Council as well as local municipalities and their workers usually hold ceremonies on April 28.
"We can not have our Day of Mourning ceremony in person this year, but we need to remember those workers who experienced life-changing incidents or death as a result of their work. No worker should trade their health for a paycheque," said labour council president Ian Gordon in a statement.
"It’s also important to honour all the front line workers right now," said Gordon. "The COVID response does not mean workers should have to risk their own health and safety, but calls on all of us to demand maintaining high standards of training and protection to keep everyone safe."
Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said people should also think about last week's mass killings in Nova Scotia.
"This year in particular, we grieve as we think of the tragedy that took place in Nova Scotia last week and the loss of Const. Heidi Stevenson, among many others. We stand with each of you in support and with thanks for the sacrifices that have been made in order to serve others.”
Bryce de Dood, president of Vernon's CUPE local 626, said the union and city have a good relationship on promoting a safe work environment through their Join Occupational Health and Safety Committee.
According to WorkSafeBC, 140 people died in B.C. last year because of workplace injury or illness.
WorkSafe, the BC Federation of Labour and Vancouver and District Labour Council are hosting an online ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at dayofmourning.bc.ca.