Sheryl Bossons, owner of Shooz on 97, is sounding an alarm as she struggles to keep her full-service Westside shoe store open during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The community needs to know if they want to see a business continue in this location, they have to support it,” she said. Bossons opened Shooz on 97 about 2.5 years ago in the Westbank Shopping Centre near the Tim Hortons/ Wendy’s. The location has housed a shoe store for more than 20 years. Bossons loves shoes. “I’ve always been a real proponent for wearing good shoes and having shoes that are very comfortable but at the same time fashionable,” she said. “So that's been my focus in the store — comfort first, fashion second.” Shooz on 97 is a full-service store that offers top-name brand footwear from Europe, North America and Mexico.
In March, Bossons had to close Shooz for 2.5 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the closure, she did her best to continue serving her clientele, meeting clients at the store for personal private appointments or delivering shoes to customers if they really needed something. Bossons re-opened the store in June with COVID-19 protocols in place and limited hours. She’s thankful for her loyal customers, including a number of regulars who came in when the store reopened just to say hi and make sure the store was OK. One of her biggest problems, Bossons said, is that many of her clients are seniors so they’re cautious about going out and about,. As the number of COVID cases rises again and there’s talk of a second wave, business has dwindled further. “I’m praying that all these people who normally fly south for the winter need boots,” she said. As a small business owner, Bossons has received government loans and a minimal break on her rent; however, if business doesn’t pick up soon, she’s not sure how much longer she will be able to stay open. “I hate the thought of having to close my doors as this community deserves a good footwear store,” she said. “I cater to the people who come into my store because I know my neighbourhood,” she said. “I know my clients.”
While her hours are limited, Bossons offers private appointments for anyone who wants one outside of her regular business hours. The staff are knowledgeable about the store’s lines of shoes, including what material they’re made of, which are wide and which fit narrow. They also know which shoes are good for different foot issues such as plantar fasciitis. The store attracts clients who have foot issues and are challenged in finding shoes that work for their feet.
”When a person comes in and tells us what their foot issues are, we can take them specifically to whatever shoes would be most appropriate for their feet, because we know our shoes that well and we understand foot problems,” said Bossons.