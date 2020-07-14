A new Kelowna hotel will open its doors today.
Hyatt Place at the corner of Spall Road and Enterprise Way offers 161 rooms and suites.
Built by West Fraser Developments of Surrey, hotel amenities will include The Placery, a casual dining restaurant; The Market, offering takeout items; a breakfast bar, meeting rooms and event spaces, indoor swimming pool and fitness centre, common spaces to plug in your devices and a rooftop terrace.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Reservations can be made by calling 1-888-591-1234 or going online to hyattplacekelowna.com.