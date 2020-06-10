Additional flights are in the wings for Kelowna's airport.
Pacific Coastal Airlines is once again offering flights to Victoria and Cranbrook three times a week, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Kelowna airport officials. The frequency will be increased to six flights a week to Victoria on June 28.
Flair Airlines says it will resume flights from Kelowna to Calgary and Edmonton on July 16. And Central Mountain Air will resume service three times a week to Prince George on July 6.
The release says Air Canada is currently offering two flights a day from Kelowna to Vancouver while WestJet has two flights daily to Vancouver and Calgary. The release does not indicate any plans by either carrier to increase service.
Passengers must wear a non-medical mask that's large enough to cover their mouth and nose. All passengers are subject to health checks before boarding and anyone who shows symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to board.
The flight ban is for 14 days, or until a medical certificate is presented that shows the symptoms are unrelated to COVID-19.
Other new protocols have been adopted by airlines. Check your carrier's website for more information.