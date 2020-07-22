After the COVID-19 pandemic caused Westside event planner Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown to shut down all her events, she was trying to figure out what to do.
“Unfortunately, events are the first to shut down and they’re going to be the last to come back,” said Brown, who has put on events such as the Great Closet Cleanout and the B.C. Interior Sportsman Show.
On social media, she saw someone in another city receive a yard card, a large personalized greeting on their lawn.
Brown thought it was a great idea, did some research and recently launched the Yard Card Co., which serves Kelowna and West Kelowna.
“I thought it kind of fit in nicely with the whole events marketing side of my business,” she said.
Yard cards are a great way to celebrate any occasion, including birthdays, anniversaries, wedding, graduation or retirement.
People can go online to theyardcardkelowna.com to book a yard card and find out if there is availability. There are examples of yard cards online for people to check out for inspiration.
“It’s nice because you can personalize it,” said Brown, adding the words can be jazzed up with pictures of balloons, stars, wine glasses or footballs.
The Yard Card Co. delivers and sets up the yard card and then around 24 hours later, they return to tear it down and take it away.
“You just have to decide what you want it to say,” said Brown, adding the Yard Card Co. can write just about anything out.
Brown has already been out at night wearing her little head lamp while stealthily putting out a yard card.
“It’s just fun because people get so excited and it’s such a nice surprise,” she said.
The signs even bring joy to people passing by the signs.
Grizzli Winery launches a new series of activities
Grizzli Winery has come up with a series of events to help bring balance into people’s lives during the COVID-19 restrictions.
The winery is launching the Collectif Series, which will see local mentors deliver workshops such as outdoor yoga, food and wine pairing, art and outdoor Zumba along with free health and wellness seminars.
Participants can connect with other people, share laughs, drink wine, relax and learn a new skill while maintaining social distancing.
Grizzli celebrates the Collectif Series launch with an event in the courtyard overlooking the vineyard Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
There will be live music, happy hour wine by the glass and food trucks. People can meet some of the instructors for the series and Grizzli will be raffling off some free classes.
Admission is free.
For a complete list of Collectif Series events, go online to grizzliwinery.com/collectif-series.
Bike rentals now open for Myra Canyon
Myra Canyon Bike Rentals reopened July 1. The business, which usually opens in May, had remained closed because the Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park had been closed.
Myra Canton Bike Rentals offers rentals for everyone, including child trailers, children’s bikes and adult bikes in all sizes. The bikes are sanitized.
The company offers a four-hour tour along the Myra Canyon Trestles in East Kelowna that includes pick up and drop off at guests’ accommodation in Kelowna or West Kelowna.
As well, people can take a 74-kilometre day trip tour from Kelowna to Penticton on the historical KVR Trail. The tour includes transportation from guests’ location in Kelowna or West Kelowna to Myra Canyon and return transport from the Hillside Winery back to their accommodations.
Ben Vos, owner of Myra Canyon Bike Rentals, said cycling along the Myra Canton is nice activity. People can read about the history of the trail on panels and check out the views of Kelowna and the bridge.
There are also chipmunks around, he said.
Online reservations are strongly encouraged as it will minimize contact. Distancing protocols are in place for in person registration. In person registration is first-come-first served.
The concession is closed this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Make your reservations online at myracanyonrental.com.
Donations pouring in to Salvation Army thrift store
The West Kelowna Salvation Army is grateful for all the donations coming in and people coming into the store as they treasure hunt and thrift.
“The customers and donors have been
incredibly compliant with the safety measures we have implemented as we reopened safely,” said Jennifer Henson with the West Kelowna Salvation Army.
For the time being, the store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People can bring donations in Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Salvation Army has had to close for donations Wednesday because they are receiving donations more quickly than they can process them.
Wednesdays, volunteers will process donations so the Salvation Army can maintain safe levels of items in its donation centre.
There are now six seacans to help with quarantining donations.
People in the community can help by dropping off donations and shopping at the store.
A seacan of new donations is opened every day, so there are new treasures in the thrift store daily.
Volunteers are still welcome and those interested in helping can call Sabine at 2150-768-1850 to sign up.
The Salvation Army is asking people to sort through their donations and remove non-saleable items before making their drop off. They have been receiving a large number of donations that have to be recycled or discarded, which incurs larger expenses and reduces the resources the Salvation Army has available to support those in need in our community.
Actors Studio cancels shows
The Kelowna Actors Studio has formally cancelled Deathtrap, Gypsy and Grease, the final three shows of its 2019-20 season, and delayed the launch of its next season to February 2021, leaving the Ellis Street theatre without main stage shows for at least a year.
To survive, the studio has been forced to sublet its WorkRoom studio location on Enterprise Way in Kelowna.
Some smaller productions with limited audiences are still being planned, like The Show Must Go On — a performance of Broadway musical hit slated for August at the theatre.
Only 50 tickets per performance will be sold.
The downtown theatre has seating for 210.
Tickets are available through Kelowna Tickets.
Some ticket holders have opted to donate the price of the tickets for the cancelled shows to the Kelowna Actors Studio Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization.
The studio is processing credits for unused tickets for future productions.
