The outstanding performers in Kelowna's business community were honoured Thursday evening by the Chamber of Commerce.
Owing to the pandemic, the 33rd annual Business Excellence Awards gala was an online-only affair.
Highstreet Ventures, a real estate development company, took top honours as Large Business of the Year. The company hopes to own and operate 1,000 net-zero energy homes by the end of 2024.
Brandon Panopoulous was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year for his remarkable involvement with TKi Construction. He joined the company only three years ago; now, he owns the firm and is overseeing its construction of several notable projects around the Okanagan.
"These deserving businesses are the reason the chamber is celebrating its 115th year next year; their very existence means we can be here to help with advocacy, offer benefits, and help them make connections," chamber executive director Dan Rogers said.
"Rough as 2020 has been, tonight has been a true highlight proving the system still works - and works well," Rogers said.
The complete list of winners:
Arts and Entertainment Achievement award: Kelowna Pride Society
Rising Star Business of the Year award: Shambhu's Spice House Cuisine of India
Marketing Campaign of the Year award: Okanagan Bucketlist
Social Leadership award: Secure-Rite Mobile Storage
Ethics in Business award: Inspire Property Management Ltd.
Not-for-profit Excellence award: The Bridge Youth and Family Services Society
Technology Innovator of the Year award: Hybrid Elevator Inc.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year award: Brandon Panopoulous from TKI Construction Ltd.
Excellence in Tourism award: Big White Ski Resort Ltd.
Inclusive Workplace award: Hampton Pools and Landscape
Small Business of the Year award: portia-ella
Midsize Business of the Year award: Secure-Rite Mobile Storage
Large Business of the Year award: Highstreet Ventures Inc.
Business Leader of the Year award: Laurel Douglas