Your dog should have a premium bed to lie on.
That’s the philosophy behind a new pet product launched in North Carolina by a pair of Vernon women.
Longtime friends Kristin Postill and Cara Heule say they found white space in the dog bed category and so they launched Le Dog Company and their premium leather dog bed, now raising funds on Kickstarter to get their first orders off the ground.
The bed gets better with use, they say.
“Our mission is to ensure every dog on the planet has the best possible place to rest and recharge,” said Postill in a news release. “But being lifelong dog moms, we also believe you shouldn't have to replace your dog bed year after year and spend loads of time in the laundry room. Our leather beds are the product of taking both human owners and fluffy friends into careful consideration.”
Leather is durable, easy to clean and doesn’t hold odours like traditional dog beds, they say.
Inside each bed is a human-grade dual foam orthopedic mattress with a cooling gel memory foam.
“We took a lot of consideration deciding what to fill our beds with,” said Heule. “While for most dog beds the filling is an afterthought, for us it was an integral piece of the puzzle.”
The par of have been friends since 13 when a mutual love of horses brought them together. They moved to the United States to pursue their equestrian careers.
Postill will run the company’s Canadian operations from the Okanagan.
Find out more at bit.ly/LeDogKickstarter.