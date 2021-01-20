January is Icewine Celebration Month at Grizzli Winery and people can mark the occasion with free icewine tours.
The winery has yet to harvest its 2020 icewine grapes.
To achieve the title of icewine in Canada, wineries must adhere to strict standards determined by the Vintners Quality Alliance. The icewine must be produced exclusively from grapes harvested frozen naturally on the vine and crushed immediately in a continuous process while the air temperature is –8 C or colder.
“This has been a challenging year weather-wise for the icewine harvest,” wrote Breanna Nahorst, with Grizzli.
With colder weather on the horizon, Grizzli plans to hand harvest their icewine grapes this weekend as long as the temperature drops to below -8 C. The winery will also be extending a welcome to the public for whoever wants to join in on icewine picking.
Environment Canada is forecasting low temperatures of –8 or colder Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Grizzli Winery is offering complimentary icewine discovery tours Friday, Saturday and Sunday with tours available at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Participants can take a behind-the-scenes tour of the winery’s icewine production and learn about the process behind icewine making from vine to bottle.
It will be the perfect weekend for the public to see everything in action, including grape picking and pressing all outside so the grapes remain frozen throughout the process.
Reserve your spot for party of one to six people online at exploretock.com/grizzliwinery
Grizzli will be hosting its Icewine Gala Jan. 30-31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will discover the world of icewine and food as a winery host takes them on a private tour and icewine and food pairing journey.
Although icewine is known for being a dessert wine, it can be enjoyed with savory foods as well. Enjoy sweet and savory pairings with offerings from Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate as well as RadJamz, marshmallows on the fire, shucked oysters and icewine martinis paired with live music in the winery’s fireside lounge. Buy tickets at exploretock.com/grizzliwinery.
Hall takes charge of Board of Trade
Amber Hall with Telus has been elected as president of the board of directors for the Greater Westside Board of Trade. She has been told she is the first female to have been elected to the role.
Hall sat as second vice-president on the board last year.
Craig Garries of PostNet moves to past president.
Ed Stephens of Daybreak Rotary is vice president while John Whitehead of John K. Whitehead and Associates takes on second vice president.
Sarah Sabo of Aries Accounting returns as treasurer and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pushor Mitchell rounds out the executive as secretary.
Learn about human resources trends
The Greater Westside Board of Trade’s inaugural Wise Words takes place Jan. 27 from 7:30 to 8 a.m. with a program on 2021 human resources trends, led by the award-winning Roberta Fidalgo, owner of YET Human Resources and Coaching.
Fidalgo will pick an article and short video or podcast on the topic that will be sent to participants to review in advance. At the session, Fidalgo will provide two questions for discussion.
With over 20 years in the business, Fidalgo has a philosophy of putting people first and has helped many business owners and leaders create a mindset and culture that is high performing, and people focused.
Fidalgo has lived in West Kelowna for 22 years and is a certified coach specializing in helping those impacted by ADHD, registered yoga teacher, Okanagan College teacher and human resource mentor.
This is a free program.
Register online at gwboardoftrade.com under the events tab.
Recovery Grant program explained
The B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association offers a webinar on the Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant program Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.
Elizabeth Vickery, executive director for the Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant program, will be the speaker.
The grant is available to qualified businesses needing investments to adjust to respond to COVID-19.
The program offers grants of between $10,000 and $30,000 and runs until March 31 or the funds are completely allocated
For more information and the Zoom link, go online to go2hr.ca/events/info-session-small-and-medium-sized-business-recovery-grant.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.