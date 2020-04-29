People who have been lamenting the lack of bowling on the Westside since the alley next to the Save-On Foods burned down many years ago will soon be able to play at West Kelowna Bowl and enjoy a beverage and a meal at Whiski-Jack’s Pins and Pints Public House, set to open at the Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre across from the Landmark 8 Xtreme Theatres.
Seth Matkin, Travis McPherson and his mother, Twyla McPherson, are part owners of the business.
“We have been wanting to branch out and expand the Whiski-Jack’s name for a long time,” said Travis. “We thought having a bowling alley on the Westside would be a perfect fit.”
Both the bowling alley and the pub will be family-friendly. The bowling alley will offer 10 lanes: two five-pin and eight 10-pin.
“There is nothing like this on the Westside and it is all new technology so there will be fun side games to play other than just regular bowling,” said Travis, adding the pub will also have some arcade games.
They are planning to open July 1, but Travis noted the opening date will be delayed if pubs and restaurants are still forced to be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Make Kelly O’s food at home
Kelly O’Bryan's is now offering take-home meal kits that will feed four people as well as grocery boxes.
People can bring home kits to make Kelly O’Bryan’s Caesar salad with chicken, chicken fajitas, Fettuccini Alfredo with chicken and chorizo flatbread.
The kits contain all the ingredients and instructions on how to make the meal at home.
“The price is really good,” said Brad Shave, general manager of Kelly O’Bryan’s. “Basically you can feed four people for $25 to $35.”
People can also buy groceries at Kelly O’Bryan’s. They are offering a protein box for 10 meals including steaks, salmon, wings and chicken. There is also a seafood box with salmon, prawns and tuna fillets as well as a veggie box.
The program started Thursday and Shave said they had sold 10 over the weekend.
The food comes from the Kelly O’Bryan’s supplier and Kelly O’Bryan’s staff repackage it.
The meal kits and grocery boxes sales keep inventory moving and people working, said Shave.
There is a 24-hour turnaround for pick-up.
Call 250-768-8442 or order on the Kelly O’Bryan’s app.
Winery celebrating online
Volcanic Hills Estate Winery is celebrating its 10th anniversary May 9 and while the tasting room won’t be open, people can join the celebration online.
Bobby Gidda, Volcanic Hills Winery proprietor, will be going on Facebook Live May 9 at 5 p.m. PST to share the history of the winery, some B.C. wine knowledge and taste through three of Volcanic Hills’ favourite wines in the Proprietor’s Party Pack.
Order your party pack before May 2 and the winery will deliver the wine to your doorstep with free shipping.
The party pack includes one bottle of Bubbly Gewurztraminer, one bottle of Rose and one bottle of Magma Red.
The link for the virtual tasting event will be emailed before the event.
Order online through volcanichillswinery.com.
Body vibration
Kwikfit Canada Ltd., the whole body vibration equipment supplier in Canada and U.S. located in West Kelowna, is open for orders.
Laura Pelletier, owner of Kwikfit, says whole body vibration benefits include increasing the immune system, circulation and weight loss.
She is making a special offer to anyone who needs to exercise in their home with sale pricing at 50% off, demos to rent and free delivery.
Go online to kwikfit4u.com see all available models. To order or for more information contact Laura at 778-754-7400 or laura@kwikfit4u.com
Chambers Got This
Ten Chambers of Commerce from the U.S. border to Enderby have launched OK We Got This, an initiative aimed at providing an Okanagan-wide approach to helping businesses across the valley access information, share stories of business leaders who have responded to the crisis and ensure a unified voice in promoting shopping and investing local.
All Valley chambers have agreed to make all their programs and services available to both members and the broader business community as they realize they are in this together for the foreseeable future.
Check out the campaign’s Facebook group at facebook.com/OKwegotthis/.
Task force to boost recovery
West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom, Westbank First Nation Chief Chris Derrickson and Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin are part of the recently-launched Economic Recovery Task Force, along with Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Gail Given, regional board chair.
The task force will support the immediate needs of local businesses and push for full economic recovery in the Central Okanagan.
The task force will initially help businesses focus short-term on maintaining public and work force health and connect businesses with resources to assist them through temporary closures or reduced revenues.
The task force will also guide the development of an economic recovery plan for the next four to 18 months geared to re-energize the Central Okanagan economy, retain the business base and support employers and workers in getting people back to work as soon as possible.
For more information, visit the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission online at investkelowna.com.
WFN extends tax deadline
The Westbank First Nation council has passed a resolution to extend its property tax deadline from July 2 to Sept. 30 to provide financial relief to those who don’t have the means to pay their property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To assist WFN in maintaining essential services, residents and business owners who can pay their taxes by the original July 2 deadline are encouraged to do so.
Peachland has kept its July 2 property tax due date, but has moved the 10% penalty for late payment to Nov. 2 as a measure to provide residents with financial relief during the pandemic.
Council has also waived late payment penalties on utility bills in the first and second quarter of 2020 and reduced the municipal tax rate increase for 2020 from 4.9% to 4.4%.
For more information on how Peachland is responding to the pandemic, go online to peachland.ca/covid-19-information.
ReStores open for online shopping
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStores are temporarily closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, people can now shop online at hfho.myshopify.com/collections/restore-west-kelowna and pick up their items curbside after receiving notification their item is ready.
Pickups are available at the 1793 Ross Rd. store Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday and Friday from noon to 3 p.m.
Paper shredding event moved to fall
The Community Shredding Event sponsored by West Kelowna Community Policing and RBC in support of the Boys and Girls Club and Westside Youth Centre originally set for Saturday in the parking lot of the Royal Bank at Gosset Road has been postponed. Organizers are hoping to reschedule the event in the fall.
Superstore extends shopping hours
Real Canadian Superstore on the Westside has increased its hours to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
They will continue to offer a dedicated shopping hour from 7 to 8 a.m. daily for seniors and those needing more assistance.
Headwaters camp opening delayed
Headwaters Family Camp will be unable to open until at least June 1 due to COVID-19. Watch their Facebook page for updates.
Dragon Lotus to open for takeout
Dragon Lotus restaurant in Peachland will re-open for take-out service only Friday at 4 p.m.
The restaurant will be open Wednesdays through Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m. and closed Tuesdays. The kitchen closes down at 7:45 p.m.
Library staff still on duty
Okanagan Regional Libraries are closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, staff are available Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can reach them by calling 1-8444-649-8127, chat with them on orl.bc.ca or message the Westbank, Peachland Libraries and the Lab though Facebook messenger.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.