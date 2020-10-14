Gamers on the Westside can rejoice as Orchard City Games is now open in the Westbank Shopping Centre, near the Wendy’s/Tim Hortons.
Ken Justin, who owns the store, said when they did their research on game stores in the area, there were two in Kelowna, but none on the Westside.
They decided to go for it.
The store sells basically all of the trading card games including Magic: the Gathering, all of the Wizards of the Coast stuff and anything as far as board games that are available in Canada.
“Some stuff is limited by region, but for the most part, if it’s out there, we can get it from one of our distributors as long as it’s available in Canada,” said Justin.
Orchard City Games also has table-top games, D and D, dice, hobby paints and miniatures.
Justin is a gamer himself. He plays the odd board game and says he is pretty heavily into Magic: the Gathering.
To start, Orchard City Games is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Once they begin to host events, hours will be extended.
Once Orchard City Games gets a feel for local people’s schedules and likes and dislikes, they’ll work from there.
New dollar store
West Kelowna has a new dollar store as Your Dollar Store with More recently opened in the Westbank Town Centre.
Corey Steele, a Westside resident, is the franchise owner.
Steele has had his eye out for a suitably large location on the Westside for a Your Dollar Store with More and when this opportunity came up, he took it.
Steele closed his Your Dollar Store in Kelowna by London Drugs to re-open it in West Kelowna.
He also owns Your Dollar Store with More stores in Rutland and Kamloops.
The dollar store has everything one would expect, along with a huge selection of craft supplies, helium balloons, party decorations and even linens.
Steele said business has been steady and he’s getting a lot of good feedback since the new store opened.
While many stores have run into financial troubles during the COVID-19 pandemic, dollar stores have thrived as they were deemed an essential service and people with reduced income looked for cheaper alternatives.
“If you had asked me back in March if we would be expanding I would have said no, but things were good and this came up,” he said.
Your Dollar Store with More is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
The dollar store is in the location that had been proposed for a BC Cannabis Store.
Asked about the status of the proposed cannabis store, the BC Liquor Distribution Branch said it could not make any comments during the election campaign.
Key Business Awards
It’s time to recognize the outstanding businesses in our community as the Greater Westside Board of Trade announces the 2020 Key Business Awards finalists Oct. 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. online via Zoom.
This is a free event.
The annual awards recognize businesses, organizations, and individuals located on the Greater Westside who have achieved excellence in the community.
In a year of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards provide an opportunity to recognize the West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation business community and individuals contributing to our community’s recovery.
To watch the announcement of the finalists live, register online at gwboardoftrade.com/events-list/#!event/2020/10/27/key-business-awards-finalist-announcement-via-zoom. The Zoom link will be emailed out to registrants Oct. 26.
Westridge revival
As the Urgent and Primary Care Centre at the Westridge Shopping Centre gradually opens, the shopping centre has emerged as a place for people to be able to run multiple errands in one trip with a mix of local, regional and national offerings.
For those how are hungry, Wings offers chicken wings along with lunch and dinner pub fare, while Donna’s Fresh Café makes home-cooked breakfasts, lunches, baking and catering.
Comfort Walk Shoes, which rebranded to Cascade Shoes, offers customized fittings and current fashion trends in quality footwear.
Esteem Lingerie specializes in professional custom bra fittings including post-surgical and post mastectomy fittings.
They carry a wide array of swimwear, nightwear and lingerie from quality companies around the world.
Lordco Auto Parts is Canada’s largest privately held automotive parts distributor and Western Canada’s largest distributor of aftermarket parts and accessories.
Wines and Bites
Many Fall Wine Fest activities have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, over at Off the Grid Organic Winery, people can take in the Wines and Bites wine and food pairings from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 18.
Participants can enjoy Heritage Chardonnay and buttered popcorn, Pinot Gris with Jerseyland cheese, Scape Goat with Jerseyland cheese, Blauer Montag with dark chocolate raspberry and Tardy Harvest Riesling and luscious lemon cake.
Wines and Bites cost $20 per person.
For more information, email info@offthegridorganicwinery.com or call 778-754-7562.
