Phone lines were jammed and restaurants overwhelmed April 30 as people tried calling to order take-out for dinner from 11 local restaurants during the West Kelowna Warrior’s West Kelowna Community Night.
The Warriors called the community to action to help local restaurants and support the Central Okanagan Food Bank, raising close to $6,800 for the food bank
The Warriors were inspired by a similar event hosted by Global Road Maintenance earlier in the month.
“We decided we’re going to blow this up and make it a huge community event,” said Chase Johnston, director of media relations for the Warriors, at the cheque presentation at the West Kelowna branch of the food bank Tuesday morning.
On April 30 from 4 p.m. to closing, Warriors’ ownership donated $10 to the West Kelowna branch of the Central Okanagan Food bank for every order over $30 from participating restaurants.
As the local sports team, the Warriors feel it’s their responsibility to help lift community spirits, said Chris Laurie, president of the West Kelowna Warriors.
Laurie said the tremendous response was an example of the power of community, adding it gave him a warm fuzzy feeling to see the restaurants overwhelmed as the community rallied around.
Money raised from West Kelowna Community Night will be used to buy food to help West Kelowna people during the COVID-19 crisis said Trevor Moss, executive director of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.
He loved seeing the grassroots movement.
“It came from the West Kelowna Warriors and then as always the West Kelowna community has responded so well,” said Moss.
According to Moss, use of the Central Okanagan Food Bank has increased by around 28% since the COVID-19 pandemic and is bringing new clients including families and seniors from all walks of life.
“It was quite a night,” said Trevor Jones, owner of Il Mercato Social Kitchen, one of the participating restaurants, adding West Kelowna Community Night was far and beyond the best night of take-out they’ve had.
“Honestly, our phone did non-stop ringing for five straight hours,” he said.
Two or three customers even drove to the restaurant to let them know they wanted to support the event but couldn’t get through on the phone.
At the end of the night, Jones reported 40 messages he hadn’t been able to get to.
“We probably could have done twice the business volume that we did,” he said.
Laurie said the West Kelowna Community Night will be back next year.
“How can we turn away now?” he said. “We have to keep doing this.”
He didn’t want to extend the event to more than one night.
“The one night is the fun of it,” he said. “It’s the call to action.”