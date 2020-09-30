Bobbi Roper, owner of the recently opened Salon 103 Salon in Lakeview Village, is passionate about her work and it shows.
The master stylist loves being creative, building relationships with her clients and making people look and feel good.
The reward you get is second to none,” she said.
Roper, who greets customers with her Scottish lilt, is originally from Glasgow, Scotland, where she studied hairdressing.
She worked in high-end salons in London, on board cruise ships and managed a salon in a Bermuda Fairmont Hotel before moving to the Okanagan with her husband and two young children 7.5 years ago.
“We hadn’t even seen the area,” she admitted, adding everyone told her West Kelowna was a cool place that ticked off all the boxes.
Roper worked at a Westside hair salon, but while it was a lovely experience, she said she wanted to do her own thing.
A space she had her eye on in Lakeview Village came up and despite being in the middle of the pandemic, Roper decided it was “never a better time to do something crazy.”
Shirley Barthel, a level four master stylist, has a chair in Salon 103 as well.
At 1,050 square feet, there is plenty of room to keep everyone safe.
The women have years of experience working in the industry, have won awards and taught others.
Barthel has returned from retirement after realizing she loved the beauty trade and people.
“I’ve always loved my career, but being in Lakeview Village has been the icing on the cake,” added Roper. Roper said the response has been brilliant so far. While she and Barthel already have a local following, Roper said the community has been amazing and locals enjoy being able to walk down to the salon. “We’ve been welcomed by the locals with open arms,” she said.
“It’s like moving into a little village.”
Down the road, she hopes to add services such as Reki and reflexology, so the salon can have women helping women from the inside out.
Salon 103 offers cuts, colour services, make up, waxing and eyebrow and lash tinting and can help with weddings. Find out more online at salon103.ca.
Theatre needs location
Crossing Creek Community Theatre just wrapped up their production of The Canterbury Tales or Geoffery Chaucer’s Flying Circus in early September and are looking ahead to their February production of The Carol Burnett Show.
To that end, the theatre troupe is looking for a location to present the play to
socially-distanced audiences of 50
Feb. 12-15 for Valentine’s Day and the Family Day long weekend.
They are looking for a local business with a venue where their audience bubbles (maximum of six) could be safely seated two metres apart and have the opportunity to enjoy a glass of local wine or beer at intermission.
They hope to bring as much interest, promotion and customers to the business as the business will bring to the theatre troupe.
If you would like to partner with Crossing Creek Community Theatre, email crossingcreektheatre@gmail.com.
Bike to work
Last spring the GoByBike B.C. Society had to postpone the Bike to Work and School Week event due to COVID-19, but the event has returned, Sept. 28-Oct. 4.
Thanks to Big Bear Software, Bike to Work and School participants can log their bike trips on the new GoByBike website and LogMyRide application to be entered for a change win amazing prizes. Big Bear Software, which recently opened its innovation centre on the Westside, was awarded the contract to re-develop the GoByBike website complete with the LogMyRide application.
As part of the contract, Big Bear Software sponsored pro-bono services and is a provincial sponsor of the society. When Keith MacIntyre, CEO of Big Bear Software in Westbank, attended his first Bike to Work Week in Penticton several years ago, he said he was shocked at how much easier it was to get to some places by bike compared to car.
The new website has a cleaner look and is user-friendly and allows users to log their trips manually or import rides from the Strava app.
Big Bear Software and GOByBike Society call on British Columbians to log in their bike trips to quality for prizes, including a bike trip for two in Portugal.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.