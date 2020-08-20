Karen Beaupre, owner of the Southern Ridge Trading Company, opened a store on Beach Avenue in Peachland three weeks ago.
There is a lot to choose from as Southern Ridge is Canada’s largest chipboard die cut manufacturer.
Beaupre describes the new store as a do-it-yourself store, with laser cut embellishments she has made.
There are art supplies, embellishments for card making and scrapbooking, art, gifts, home décor and mixed media.
Beaupre also does logos, signs and etched glassware for events, teams, clubs and businesses.
Originally for Kamloops, Beaupre has lived in Peachland for 2.5 years. An artist and a graphic artist, she had a studio in Summerland, but it wasn’t open to the public.
“I thought it would be nice to have this accessible to the general public, because there’s nothing like it in the valley,” she said.
Currently, the store is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Southern Ridge Trading Company is tucked away at 5878 D Beach Ave. Peachland across from Heritage Park. For more information, go online to chipboard.ca or call 250-295-8773.
Key Business Award nominations now open
Nominations are open for the Greater Westside Board of Trade’s Key Business Awards. The awards recognize businesses, organizations and individuals located on the Greater Westside, who have achieved excellence in the community through their own abilities, efforts, and initiatives.
Although the gala awards evening has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Trade is providing an opportunity to highlight and recognize the West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation business community and the incredible individuals contributing to the community’s response and recovery.
There are new categories this year, including home-based business, technology and innovation and arts and entertainment. Self-nomination is encouraged.
To see the complete list of categories and make a nomination, go online to gwboardoftrade.com/key-business-award-categories.
Texas BBQ food truck now at cidery
You can bring along your appetite to Truck 59 as the ciderhouse now has its own food truck on-site under chef Ryan Byrne, formerly of Manteo.
The truck will be serving Texas barbecue with available vegan options.
Texas barbecue is most traditional with brisket, ribs and pulled pork and chicken.
Truck 59 is working on a getting an eight-foot diameter pizza oven on a 1972 Chev flat deck for next year.
Indoor play centre reopens
Just 4 Fun, the more than 5,500-square-foot indoor play centre at 2374 Bering Rd., re-opened Tuesday with COVID-19 protocols in place. For more information, call 250-863-7858 or email info@just4funwk.ca.
HSBC planning to move
HSBC Bank would like to hear the community’s views as its Westbank Branch at 2133 Louie Dr. is moving to join the Kelowna branch at 384 Bernard Ave. on Dec. 11. To answer questions about the relocation, the bank is holding a phone information session for callers to speak to HSBC representatives Aug. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. Call 250-707-2714. The line will open at 5 p.m.
Music around the world
The Ad Lib Gallery continues to host music-arts showcases with COVID-19 protocols during the pandemic.
Claudia Kargl and her husband, Jim Gray, host Around the World in Music Part 1 Sunday from 2 to 4:40 p.m. at the gallery at 3036 Bridlehill Dr.
The itinerary includes travels from Canada to U.S.A., South America across to Africa and up to Spain, France and England. Enjoy the garden oasis and savour Viennese coffee with condiments and homemade traditional Austrian culinary delights. Tickets are $25 per person. RSVP required. For more information, go online to claudiakargl.com or call 250-768-1404.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.