How DIY Personal Finance can transform your finances

Can you really DIY your personal finances?
We all want to have a solid financial plan, so we can maintain a healthy financial life and reach our financial goals. Many in Kelowna doubt this is something we can achieve on our own; we think we need to pay for financial advice and leave all decision-making to the professionals.
But with an abundance of online personal finance resources available, that’s no longer true. It’s absolutely possible to gain control of your finances yourself. There is simply no need to pay fees for outside help.
With this approach, you can completely customize your plan. You can set your own goals, invest in what you want, make your own decisions and go at a pace you feel comfortable with. Imagine the sense of accomplishment that comes with designing your own financial roadmap.
How financial literacy affects personal finance
Financial literacy is the foundation of personal finance. You can’t make good financial decisions if you don’t understand how money works. Someone who is financially literate will make better financial decisions in all three areas of personal finance: saving, spending and borrowing.
“There are countless free online resources available to Canadians looking to improve their personal finances,” explains Caitlin Wood, Chief Content Officer for Loans Canada and Rate Genie. “Consumers should check out the Government of Canada’s website as it covers many money and finance topics. With both Loans Canada and Rate Genie, we are always publishing content to empower Canadians to improve their financial knowledge.”
Why not try a free online financial literacy course from McGill University? It’s open to everyone, takes a few hours to complete and is taught by professors from the school’s Desautels Faculty of Management. Finish all of the course modules and you’ll receive a McGill Personal Finance Essentials attestation of completion.
As Wood recommends, the Government of Canada website is another great tool for learning how to manage your money. You’ll find information here about budget making, banking, credit reports and credit scores, insurance, retirement and estate planning.
Another site that can help you make good financial decisions is LoansCanada.ca, Canada’s largest personal loan comparison website. The site provides multiple quotes from an array of lenders and it can choose the best lender for you.
The steps to better financial health
Start by learning how to create a budget. Budgeting lets you track and control spending, showing you where every dollar is going. With a budget in place, you can create an emergency fund, which we’ve all learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is a must-have.
If you’re not sure where to start, check out Mint, a free online budget tracker and planner. Another excellent resource is YNAB (You Need A Budget), personal budgeting software based on The Four Rules principle. Both will help you make smart financial decisions and gain control of your money.
Up next, investing. While investing may sound out of reach when you’re just starting to get a handle on your finances, it’s actually a key component of financial planning. It allows you to grow your wealth and help you reach financial goals, especially long-term ones like retirement or saving for your child’s education.
Everyone should have a tax-free savings account (TFSA), which you can open online or in-person at your local bank. You might also want to try using a robo advisor; online investment management services like Wealthsimple or WealthBar are easy to use.
The final step is debt management. It’s important to begin paying down your debts and only taking on new debt you can handle. And remember, good debt can actually increase your credit score.
If you ever need help, seek the services of a credit counsellor. They can assist you with basic budgeting, credit health, credit improvement and creating debt repayment plans. If you end up needing a more drastic solution such as debt consolidation, debt relief, consumer proposal or bankruptcy, they can advise you.
There is certainly no shortage of help available. Start with the resources listed above and reach out for help if you need to.