The Kelowna Walmart store is among those in Canada undergoing $110 million worth of renovations and modernizations, the company says.
The changes will enhance and quicken online shopping with the speedier processing of both orders that are picked up at the store, or delivered to a customer's home, Walmart says.
"In these busy and challenging times, we know customers want choice and convenience more than ever," Walmart Canada president and CEO Horacio Barbeito said in a release.
A larger area of the stores will be used to fill online orders. That will allow employees to process the orders more quickly, then bring them to customers waiting outside the store or arrange for home delivery.
In the 'Omnichannel' shopping experience, customers can browse store inventories from their desktops or mobile devices and easily place an order, with pick-up at the customer's preferred time.
About 130 of Walmart Canada's 400 stores will be renovated to improve their e-commerce capabilities in the next few years. The Kelowna store is among the first 20 outlets to undergo such renovations.