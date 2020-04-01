Work BC has closed all its centres due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, staff are available for all inquiries over the phone, via Skype and through their online services.
Although the physical centres are closed, staff are working remotely to look after clients and are ready to respond to phone and online inquiries.
You can connect online using the West Kelowna WorkBC Facebook page, the workbccentre-westkelowna.ca web page, call 778-741-0155 or email info-westkelowna@workbc.ca.
People are asked to monitor the website, Facebook page or call for up-to-date information on when in-person services will resume.
Board of Trade offers useful links
The Greater Westside Board of Trade has put together a one-stop resource of links to programs, service providers and support at gwboardoftrade.com/news/business-support-2 which will be updated regularly.
Car insurance can be handled over the phone
If your automobile insurance is due to expire, call your Autoplan broker. During the COVID-19 pandemic many insurance transactions, including transfer of ownership and new policies can be done through phone and email.
Customers on a monthly Autoplan payment plan who are facing financial challenges due to COVID-19 can defer their payment for up to
90 days with no penalty.
People who are renewing an existing B.C. driver licence, reinstating a B.C. driver licence or need a replacement licence can call ICBC at 1-800-950-1498.
ICBC will mail a paper interim driver’s
licence that expires 90 days from the date of
issue. People can attend a driver licensing
office later for a physical card.
These temporary procedures apply to driver licenses that are expiring within six weeks or have not expired for more than three years.
Road and knowledge tests have been suspended.
BBB offers tips on how you can help businesses now
The Better Business Bureau serving Mainland B.C. has offered some tips on how people can support the local business community with or without spending money during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many businesses have been forced to close their doors or scale back operations.
While temporarily closing their doors help keep business’s customers and employees healthy, the loss of income makes it tough to cover ongoing expenses like rent and salaries.
People can buy a gift card for later.
If an event, class or service is cancelled, rather than asking for a refund, people can take a future credit. Businesses will appreciate not needing to issue so many refunds right now.
While right now might not be the best time to start a home renovation project, people can commit to work when the business reopens. People can go online to bbb.org to find an
accredited business in the area or use the BBB request a quote service.
While local shops and vendors may have closed their physical doors, they may still run online stores so people can support them by shopping local online.
Those who work in training or professional development from personal training to teaching public speaking are moving their instruction online, so look for virtual classes to brush up on skills or keep fit.
People can get takeout or delivery from local restaurants to enjoy at home.
For consumers who are able to support businesses financially, the BBB said it’s wise to use a credit card when making payments, so consumers have some recourse if the business is unable to recover and shuts down permanently.
For those who are feeling the pinch in their wallets, there are some ways to
support local businesses without spending money.
Write online reviews to show support for local businesses on sites such as BBB.org, like and share business’s information on social
media to help them reach future customers and tell businesses that you appreciate their work.
For more tips and information about coronavirus, see BBB.org/coronavirus.
If you have spotted a scam where fraudsters are impersonating local businesses to deceive consumers, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker.
