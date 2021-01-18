Comments are being accepted until March 18 on a discussion paper released as part of a comprehensive review for the Okanagan Timber Supply Area.
The discussion paper provides the results of the timber supply analysis. It also describes the geography, natural resources and current forest management practices in the Okanagan Timber Supply Area, all of which will be used by the chief forester in the allowable annual cut determination.
Feedback from Indigenous peoples and the public will also be considered by the chief forester before setting the new allowable annual cut.
The Okanagan Timber Supply Area covers nearly 2.4 million hectares with almost 760,781 hectares available for timber harvesting.
The timber supply area extends from Osoyoos to Chase, Keremeos to Lumby.
Under the Forest Act, the chief forester must determine the AAC in each of the province's 37 timber supply areas and 34 tree farm licences at least once every 10 years.
The discussion paper is available on the following Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Forest Analysis and Inventory Branch web page: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/managing-our-forest-resources/timber-supply-review-and-allowable-annual-cut/allowable-annual-cut-timber-supply-areas/okanagan-tsa