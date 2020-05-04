Interior Savings Credit Union is providing $150,000 to help non-profit organizations continue providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Non-profits can apply for funding from a community relief fund. Grants will be in the range of $2,000 to $7,000.
Interior Savings is putting $100,000 directly into the fund. The credit union is also introducing a Community Impact Term Deposit. Members who invest in this one-year term will receive a 2% return on their investment and Interior Savings will add a matching 2% to the relief fund, up to another $50,000.