The visitor information centre in Vernon will remain closed through 2021 with most services to tourists provided digitally.
City council has directed $65,000 that would normally go to support the operation of the centre on 39th Avenue toward online services.
“Promoting Vernon and its tourism and hospitality businesses must be one of the top priorities as the sector moves toward recovery,” Mayor Victor Cumming said in a release.
The visitor centre has been closed since April 3 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With recommendations from health authorities to avoid non-essential travel, expectations are that Tourism Vernon’s budget will be greatly reduced in 2021.
“Revenue sources that Tourism Vernon relies on for operational purposes have declined significantly, and the anticipated 2021 budget could be 40% lower than previous year,” states a city press release.
Providing services digitally and online reflects the trend in the tourism industry toward “modern, agile marketing and promotion that can be adapted as necessary to meet the rapidly changing conditions,” the city release states.
While much of Tourism Vernon’s services will be provided online next year, the agency does plan to set up a new outreach team.
Representatives will visit popular Vernon locations next spring and summer, trying to directly connect with tourists and provide them with information on local attractions.
Claus Larsen, chair of Vernon Tourism and director of accommodation at the Predator Ridge golf resort, says the move toward mainly online information services reflects what’s happening elsewhere.
“Travellers are searching more, booking more, and buying more on mobile devices,” Larsen says. “They’re operating in a digital space already.”