City Furniture in West Kelowna reopened to walk-in customers April 10.
The store is open limited hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and has taken the necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the store.
City Furniture is offering delivery service to homes with steps taken to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Until April 30, City Furniture will be donating a percentage of its sales to local food banks.
Priority for health workers
The Westbank Superstore is offering priority access for health-care workers. By showing their health-care identification, the workers will get priority entrance to the supermarket. The priority entry doesn’t apply during the opening hour for seniors and those with compromised immune systems.
Shoppers Drug Marts in the Westbank Towne Centre and Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre are also offering priority access for health-care workers. The workers will need to show their health care identification.
Winery offers take and bake
The Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Winery is offering a menu of take-and-bake meals prepared by Executive Chef, Patrick Gayler and the Mission Hill culinary team. Treat yourself to a taste of the Terrace Restaurant with entrees include Coq au Vin, Fennel Parmesan Meatballs or Golden Dahl with Triple Chocolate cookies for dessert.
People can place their orders from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Pick up is available from noon to 6 p.m.
Geneology help
The Kelowna and District Genealogical Society is normally at the Westbank library once a month with helpful research advice as part of the Genealogist in Residence service.
Although the library remains closed, people can still get their questions answered by the genealogist in residence by emailing librarian@kdgs.ca. People can provide some details of their current search, tells them who and where they are for statistics and ask a specific question.
Shakespeare postponed
The Shakespeare Kelowna Society has postponed its summer production of the Merry Wives of Windsor, which had been set for July at Spearhead Winery, until 2021.
Actors Studio postponements
Kelowna Actors Studio has postponed their April productions of Deathtrap at their Ellis Street Theatre and Peter Pan at their theatre on Enterprise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These productions will proceed when it is safe to do so.
The Actors Studio will be holding general
auditions for the 2020-21season through online submissions due to the pandemic.
For complete auditioning details, go online to bit.ly/2ybDhfk.