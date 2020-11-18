Rogers cancels local Breakfast Television shows in Calgary and Vancouver

TORONTO - Rogers Sports and Media is cancelling its Breakfast Television shows in Calgary and Vancouver, making adjustments to some local radio operations and laying off an unspecified number of staff.
A statement from the Toronto-based company says "a small percentage" of its staff across the country will be let go.
It says the Breakfast Television brand will remain and a new version of the morning show will air on six Citytv stations starting in the new year.
It also says there will be programming changes at some radio stations but "listeners will continue to hear local news and the stations will continue to support community events."
The emailed statement from Rogers Sports and Media spokeswoman Andrea Goldstein didn't identify the individual radio stations affected by these changes.
However, several people took to Twitter to say they'd be leaving the company, including Steve MacArthur, who has been a news editor at News 95.7 in Halifax.
"I was among the cuts today and "small percentage" of people let go across the country. I'm not surprised, doing fine and look forward to a nice break," MacArthur tweeted late Tuesday.
Rogers Sports and Media, a fully owned subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc., owns 56 radio stations and seven television stations, according to its website.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)