Some older personal finance rules may no longer apply, experts say

In this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a couple pauses to watch a colorful sunset while walking their dog in a park, in Portland, Maine. Start saving for retirement in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan as soon as possible. Make sure you're saving at least 10 per cent of your income. Don't spend more than a third of each pay check on housing — but don't rent forever either. Those well-known maxims may have worked for previous generations, but many of them don't make sense for young people today, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Robert F. Bukaty