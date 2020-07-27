Target joins Walmart in ending Thanksgiving store shopping

FILE - This March 18, 2020 file photo, shows a view of the Target store in Annapolis, Md. Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump starting Black Friday sales. The move, announced Monday, July 27 comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)