Federal court strikes down major Trump climate rollback

FILE - The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo., Friday, July 27, 2018. The Trump administration has weakened an Obama-era rule aimed at stopping coal plant pollution that has contaminated streams, lakes and underground aquifers. The changes finalized Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, will allow utilities to use cheaper wastewater cleanup technologies and take longer to comply with pollution reduction guidelines adopted in 2015. Its the latest in a string of regulatory rollbacks for the coal power industry under Trump. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)