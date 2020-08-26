Facebook: Apple privacy changes will muck up online ads

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2014, file photo shows the Facebook app icon on an iPhone in New York. Facebook is pushing back on Apple’s new privacy rules for iOS users — and putting app developers in the middle. The social network said Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 that anew policy by Apple that requires apps to ask users for permission to collect data on what devices they are using — and let ads follow them around on the internet — could lower the amount of money apps will make advertising through Facebook's audience network. (AP Photo/Karly Domb Sadof, File)