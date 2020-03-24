Shaw Communications Inc. founder and executive chair JR Shaw has died at 85

Goveror General Adrienne Clarkson presents JR Shaw of Calgary with the Order of Canada during a investiture ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on May 9, 2003. Shaw Communications Inc. founder JR Shaw has died at 85 years old. The company says in a statement that its executive chair and former CEO "passed away peacefully" on Monday. Shaw stepped down as CEO in 1988 when his eldest son, Jim, took over the role. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward