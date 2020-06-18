Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2019 photo shows a Jeep logo at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 95,000 Jeep Cherokees worldwide, Thursday, June 18, 2020, because a transmission problem can cause the small SUVs to lose power unexpectedly. The recall covers certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2017 model years and includes about 2,700 replacement parts. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)