OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 0.5 per cent in September, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 0.3 per cent (-0.6)
— Prince Edward Island: 0.0 per cent (-0.4)
— Nova Scotia: -0.7 per cent (-0.7)
— New Brunswick: -0.2 per cent (-0.6)
— Quebec: 0.3 per cent (0.4)
— Ontario: 0.6 per cent (0.1)
— Manitoba: 0.2 per cent (-0.1)
— Saskatchewan: 0.8 per cent (0.4)
— Alberta: 1.5 per cent (0.6)
— British Columbia: 0.4 per cent (0.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020, and was generated automatically.